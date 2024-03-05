You're never too old to chase your dream or get nominated for an Oscar.

These are the oldest Oscar nominees and winners of all time

While many people retire from working once they reach their senior years, for some Oscar nominees and winners, the decades after 60 are literally golden ones for their careers.

RELATED: A look at the youngest Oscar nominees, winners

Here are some of the oldest Oscar nominees and winners of all time.

Oldest Oscar nominee in any category: John Williams

At 91 years old, John Williams made history in 2024 as the oldest nominee in a competitive category for his work on "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Should he win for Best Original Score, the legendary film composer, who's known for creating the iconic music behind movies like "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," and "Jaws," will also become the oldest Oscar winner in any category, surpassing James Ivory who currently holds the title.

Williams is also the current record-holder for the most Oscar nominations for any living person with a total of 54 nominations and 5 wins.

Oldest Oscar nominee for Best Director: Martin Scorsese

In 2024, Martin Scorsese, 81, became the oldest director to ever be nominated for an Oscar with his film, "Killers of the Flower Moon." Scorsese has been nominated for 10 Oscars over the course of his career but has, so far, only won once for "The Departed" at the 79th Academy Awards.

MORE: Remember this? Looking back at some of the most iconic, unexpected moments in Oscars history

Oldest Oscar winner for Best Animated Film: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki arrives at the 6th annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014 in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

At 83, Miyazaki won for helming the best animated film, "The Boy and the Heron," the long-awaited fantasy from the director of "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Kiki's Delivery Service."

He is the oldest director ever nominated for the category and the oldest winner by more than two decades - adding to a big year in Hollywood for older filmmakers.

READ MORE | At 83, filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki earns historic Oscar for 'The Boy and the Heron'

Oldest Oscar winner in any category: James Ivory

In 2018, filmmaker James Ivory won for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Call Me by Your Name" at the age of 89. Before his win, he had been nominated three other times, each for Best Director for films "A Room with a View," "Howards End," and "The Remains of the Day."

Oldest Oscar winner in an acting category: Anthony Hopkins

At 83, Anthony Hopkins became the oldest person to win an Oscar in an acting category in 2021 for his role in "The Father." The British actor is no stranger to Oscar nominations, having been nominated a total of six times throughout his career.