HPD officers shot at by armed robber during SE Houston chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed robbery suspect is in custody, but not before he fired shots at police officers Friday morning during a chase.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in southeast Houston, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.


The man held up a Family Dollar in the 12300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd around 8:20 a.m., according to HPD. That's when he took off and led officers on a chase that ended several miles away at Airport Blvd. and Monroe near Hobby Airport. Video from SkyEye showed a vehicle that had crashed into a wooden fence at a hotel.

It wasn't clear when the man shot at officers.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was scheduled to give an update on the incident later this morning.
