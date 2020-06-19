HPD officers shot at by armed robber during SE Houston chase

An armed robbery suspect fired shots at our officers in SE Houston during a vehicle pursuit about 8:25 am. The male was taken into custody. No officers discharged weapons.



Chief @ArtAcevedo will brief media on the incident @ City Hall, following a 10:30 news conference. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed robbery suspect is in custody, but not before he fired shots at police officers Friday morning during a chase.It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in southeast Houston, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.The man held up a Family Dollar in the 12300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd around 8:20 a.m., according to HPD. That's when he took off and led officers on a chase that ended several miles away at Airport Blvd. and Monroe near Hobby Airport. Video from SkyEye showed a vehicle that had crashed into a wooden fence at a hotel.It wasn't clear when the man shot at officers.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was scheduled to give an update on the incident later this morning.