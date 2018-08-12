Officer suspended after video shows him punching man

A Baltimore police officer has been suspended after a video surfaced of him repeatedly punching a man outside a business.Dashawn McGrier is currently in the hospital being treated for his injuries, while his family fights for justice.The viral video is now apart of an ongoing investigation that will also include reviewing body camera footage worn by the officer.Interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle says he's deeply disturbed by the video, adding that the officer, who has not been named, has been suspended.Police have also identified the second officer in the video, who didn't attempt to stop the other officer from throwing punches."I was angry. I was crying. I was hurt," Mcgrier's sister, Shantel Allen, said.Investigators say the dispute started after one of the officers, who knew McGrier, asked him for an ID and he refused."The level of force that was used by that officer was unnecessary," Allen said.Baltimore's mayor, Catherine Pugh, issued a statement demanding answers and accountability. She says the video was very disturbing.Police say McGrier was released from custody and will not face any charges.