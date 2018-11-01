Texas officer shot by sex offender while serving felony warrant in La Grange

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says an officer is in critical condition after a sex offender opened fire on three officers at a motel.

LA GRANGE, Texas (KTRK) --
An officer is in critical condition after being shot in La Grange.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says the officer was shot while serving a felony warrant on a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and ran from a Dollar General store to his room at a motel.

There, police say, he shot at officers, hitting one.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators say the shooting happened up the road from a trick-or-treating event on Thursday night.

La Grange is west of Houston and located just southeast of Austin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shottexas newsshootingsex offenderAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested in connection with missing 2-year-old girl
'Psychic healer' accused of threatening to kill clients
Woman missing after going viral in apartment confrontation video
Bikers pour into Galveston for Lone Star Rally this weekend
49ers cheerleader takes knee before Thursday night game
5 killed, 8 injured in bus stop crashes in 4 days
Body discovered in Cypress lake believed to be missing man
We found him: Houston 'highway hero' says 'I was doing my job'
Show More
Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase
Campaign worker accused of threatening rivals with screwdriver
Woman killed in front of family after being robbed on Halloween
Rising deputy killed in crash on the job for just days
Police looking for man who exposed himself to women
More News