An officer is in critical condition after being shot in La Grange.The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says the officer was shot while serving a felony warrant on a man who failed to register as a sex offender.The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and ran from a Dollar General store to his room at a motel.There, police say, he shot at officers, hitting one.The suspect has been taken into custody.Investigators say the shooting happened up the road from a trick-or-treating event on Thursday night.La Grange is west of Houston and located just southeast of Austin.