We are aware of a video that shows actions of one of our officers at a concert last evening. Although HPD has not received a formal complaint, we have launched an internal investigation. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 3, 2018

A Houston Police Department officer is now at the center of an internal investigation after video surfaced on social media of him allegedly taking pictures of a woman's backside.The incident happened Tuesday night at a Drake concert when a woman recorded a video of an HPD officer taking pictures of a woman's rear end.The video was uploaded on Twitter, and instantly went viral with over 10,000 retweets and 24,000 likes.According to the woman who posted the video on social media, the victim was made aware of the officer taking pictures of her without her consent.The Houston Police Department responded to the viral video, saying in part, "We are aware of a video that shows actions of one of our officers at a concert last evening."HPD says they have launched an internal investigation into the matter.