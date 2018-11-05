HELICOPTER CRASH

NTSB combs helicopter wreckage after newlyweds and pilot killed near Uvalde, Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

2 newlyweds and pilot killed in helicopter crash near Uvalde, Texas.

By
UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple who were just married for an hour and a half were killed Saturday night when their helicopter went down in Uvalde, Texas.

The groom's grandfather William Byler confirmed to Eyewitness News that the aircraft went down Saturday at their family ranch. His grandson Will Byler, Will's new wife Bailee Ackerman and the aircraft's pilot, Gerald Green Lawrence all died in the crash.



Eyewitness News spoke to Lawrence's stepdaughter, Amilyn Willard, who said he was a captain in the army and fought in Vietnam.


The National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the accident involving a Bell 206B helicopter. The accident happened about 15 miles northwest of Uvalde, according to NTSB's information.

The couple's wedding portal on planning website The Knot further confirmed their nuptials taking place on Nov. 3 in Uvalde on Byler's family ranch. Engagement photos also show Byler in his cowboy hat embracing Ackerman.

The Sam Houston State University students were surrounded by family and friends as they flew off in the family helicopter.

A wedding guest shared video of the couple's lavish departure on board the doomed aircraft:

EMBED More News Videos

A wedding guest captured a lavish departure by newlyweds before they board a doomed helicopter following their Uvalde, Texas nuptials.


After learning about the newlyweds' fatal crash, the Sam Houston State University Rodeo Team took to Facebook to share their condolences.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterweddingtexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HELICOPTER CRASH
Newlyweds helicopter crash: Who were the victims
2 killed after helicopter hits power lines
Sightseeing chopper crashes at Texas Renaissance Festival site
22 people injured in California military base tent collapse
More helicopter crash
Top Stories
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in Denny's fight
Hernandez family finds closure in seeing killer in handcuffs
Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot
Newlyweds helicopter crash: Who were the victims
Deadly wreck investigation creates rush hour gridlock
Man charged after girlfriend's body found in his car
Coroner: Mac Miller died of mix of drugs and alcohol
Amber Alert: 13-year-old NC girl snatched from her front yard
Show More
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
Girls, 14 and 15, fatally shot by stepdad in Katy: Sheriff
Man shot and killed in apparent robbery in NE Harris County
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, other man to death in Tomball: HCSO
Gunman in yoga studio shooting recorded misogynistic videos
More News