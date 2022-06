HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 4400 block of North Freeway about 7:30 p.m. Prelim info is a suspect was struck. More information will follow.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/HCRCMpfFVw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was injured in a shooting involving a Houston Police Department Officer in north Houston, police said.At about 7:30 p.m., authorities were en route to an "officer-involved shooting" in the 4400 block of North Freeway, HPD said in a tweet.