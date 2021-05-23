'No Layups' podcast chats with a special guest from ABC13's Morning News

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this episode of The "No Layups" podcast, our amazingly verbose hosts David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali chat it up with someone of ABC13 notoriety -- Meteorologist Elita Loresca.
Loresca talks about weather, her career and AAPI heritage month.
The dynamic duo also cover the NBA Playoffs and the Astros' performance this weekend.
The podcast is streamed live, but if you miss it, you can watch it in the video player above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
