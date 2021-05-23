no layups

'No Layups' podcast chats with a special guest from ABC13's Morning News

EMBED <>More Videos

'No Layups' talks with Meteorologist Elita Loresca

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this episode of The "No Layups" podcast, our amazingly verbose hosts David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali chat it up with someone of ABC13 notoriety -- Meteorologist Elita Loresca.

Loresca talks about weather, her career and AAPI heritage month.

The dynamic duo also cover the NBA Playoffs and the Astros' performance this weekend.

The podcast is streamed live, but if you miss it, you can watch it in the video player above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Follow David Nuno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonno layups
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NO LAYUPS
From Disney+ to Hulu and ABC13, here's what to binge
Ring in the first weekend of fall with these bingeworthy shows
It's Labor Day weekend, y'all! Here's what to binge
Grab the popcorn! Your weekend binge guide is here
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News