No Layups: Does the national media hate Houston?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today on the No Layups podcast, David Nuño and Raheel Ramzanali discuss the popular local narrative that the national media despises Houston.

We ask you, does the national media hate Houston? Nuño and Raheel are joined by ESPN personality Sarah Spain.

Spain is the host of "Spain and Fitz" on ESPN Radio, appears on "Around the Horn" and other ESPN shows, and is the host of the "That's What She Said" podcast.

But first, the guys kick off the show with ABC13 data analyst Keaton Fox.

Fox has become a very popular on-air contributor to ABC13 programming, and the guys delve into his role.

