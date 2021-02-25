No Layups: Does the national media hate Houston?

We ask you, does the national media hate Houston? Nuño and Raheel are joined by ESPN personality Sarah Spain.
Spain is the host of "Spain and Fitz" on ESPN Radio, appears on "Around the Horn" and other ESPN shows, and is the host of the "That's What She Said" podcast.
But first, the guys kick off the show with ABC13 data analyst Keaton Fox.
Fox has become a very popular on-air contributor to ABC13 programming, and the guys delve into his role.
You can also play this episode of "No Layups" and catch up on previous shows from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
Follow David Nuno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.