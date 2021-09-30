Community & Events

Nigerians to celebrate independence day with Houston Nigerian Day Festival

EMBED <>More Videos

Nigerian Day in Houston: Everything you need to know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's largest African cultural events is happening this weekend, and organizers say there's no need to worry about the rain because this is a free indoor event with social distancing.

Sixty-one years after Nigeria gained independence from the United Kingdom, Houston will mark its 8th Nigerian Day Festival on Saturday.

Clara Igwala-Anumege, the founder of The Nigerian Independence Day organization, encouraged everyone this year to wear ethnic attire. The theme in 2021 is Nigerian fashion, and models are preparing to take the runway during the event.

Visitors will have the chance to try free Nigerian food, listen to authentic music, and learn about the culture and their history.

"With everything going on in Nigeria and rumors of the country wanting to break up, we are here to make sure that the whole world knows that we do not want our country to break up," said emcee Usenika Mason. "We want one Nigeria, we want Nigeria to progress, and we want Nigeria to be on the world stage doing what every other country is doing."

With these efforts, Nigerian Day aims to educate others about the nation's diverse culture.

"This is for all Nigerians in the U.S.," organizer Sylvia Akingbade said. "We are open to all cultures and welcome everyone."

Mason said she believes it is important for Houstonians "to see how much passion we have, the effort we put to make sure we stay one country, project our culture and project everything that Nigeria stands for: that they will come in (solidarity) behind us to maintain our unity."

Organizers said this is a great event for the entire family, featuring a kid's zone, face painting and children's books so little ones can also learn about Nigerian history.

The event will take place at Royal Hall, 11933 Bissonnet St., in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfestivalfree foodfree stuffnigeriaculture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News