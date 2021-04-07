Technology

What's an NFT? New craze in the digital world explained

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Non-fungible tokens: An explainer

A new craze is sweeping the digital world, and it is summed up by three letters: NFT.

You have heard of Bitcoin, right? That is digital currency, or cryptocurrency, and it has been around for years. Now the crypto world is branching out into art, and they call the creations a non-fungible token, or NFT.

"It's a collectible or collector's item that is digitized," said Alex Kurkowski of www.tellinga.com

Kurkowski is no stranger to the art world.

He started a Houston-based company that creates personalized art on post cards that tell a story.

Couples typically send them to each other to memorialize special occasions.

Now Kurkowski's snail mail art can be yours at 5G speed as a non-fungible token.

Kurkowski has digitized some of his artwork, and a buyer can purchase it on an online ledger or block chain.

NFT's can be anything, from emojis to video clips.

Some NFT's recently fetched millions of dollars, but most sell for far less.

Artists or anyone else can create their own NFT's for keepsakes or even to sell.

Kurkowski's company, tellinga.com, has a group of artists who can help turn your idea into digital art.

Unlike artwork of old, every time an NFT is sold, the original artist gets a percentage of the sale thanks to the information embedded in the block chain.

To show the world your NFT, simply use your smart phone.

"You can just very easily show them, 'Hey, look at this cool NFT I created," said Kurkowski.

There are a couple of websites you can browse through.



If you want to make an NFT, you have to create an account. You will use cryptocurrency to buy an NFT.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyart
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Highly intoxicated' driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash
Ways to potentially avoid a collision with a wrong-way driver
Man arrested with loaded AR-15 outside Washington Ave. club
Small chance for a big storm Wednesday
Man dies in fiery NW Houston crash
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial
Why the pandemic is causing a ketchup shortage?
Show More
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Deputy and girlfriend arrested on drug, money laundering charges
1 of Deshaun Watson's accusers speaks publicly for 1st time
Watson's lawyer says accuser wanted $100K to stay quiet
Could allegations be 'career killer' for Deshaun Watson?
More TOP STORIES News