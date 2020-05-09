Sports

Professional sports take precautions moving forward

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell summed it up best when the league released its regular season schedule, explaining that the NFL is "prepared to make adjustments."

This is the truth for every professional sports league in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball is expected to present players with a proposal in the next week to lay the foundation for a return for games.

One proposal has baseball games starting early July.

The NBA is holding a call with players on Friday to discuss possible plans for a return.

Practice facilities opened up Friday for a handful of teams for individual workouts.

The Houston Rockets said they will wait to open until May 18 so they can comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's order closing gyms in Texas.

The MLS facilities have started to open as well.

The Dynamo opened this week for individual workouts with strict guidelines, including checking the temperature of everyone who enters facilities.

