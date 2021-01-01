8-year-old among 2 celebratory gunfire victims across Houston on New Year's Day

North officers are on a shooting at 9600 Montgomery. One juvenile shot from what appears to be celebratory gun fire. Transported to hospital. Investigation is on going. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 1, 2021

Central officers are on a shooting at 1700 Fulton. One patient transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 1, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Celebratory New Year's gunfire injured at least two people in separate incidents, including a 24-year-old woman and an 8-year-old who was shot in the hand overnight.In northwest Harris County, an 8-year-old boy was shot in the hand 10 minutes into the new year.Houston police say a stray bullet went through his apartment wall on Garden City Drive near W. Montgomery Road.The little boy was sleeping in his bed when he was shot. Police say he's expected to survive.There are no suspects in the shooting. Police don't know where the stray bullet came from.About 30 minutes later, while ringing in 2021, a 60-year-old grandfather shot his 24-year-old granddaughter in the stomach on Fulton Street, according to police.Officers say he was very drunk and fired his gun into the air when that stray bullet hit his granddaughter. She was rushed to the hospital.She was taken into surgery, and her condition is unknown at this time. The grandfather was arrested."Man, it's all over the city. This is probably the 6th or 7th, 5th or 6th one that I showed up to," HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel said. "And it's unfortunate that, on a day when people should be celebrating and having a good time, they end up, they're hurting someone else or even killing somebody."