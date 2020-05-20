Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo extends stay-at-home order until June 10

Her office said the order will conform with Gov. Greg Abbott's current order. On Monday, Abbott announced additional reopenings that included bars and professional sports.
Earlier this month, Hidalgo issued a stay-at-home order just two days after the statewide stay-at-home order expired Thursday April 30. That has since expired on Wednesday.
In a tweet posted by Hidalgo, she wrote, "This is no time to tempt fate. As folks settle into a new normal please remember we don't have a cure, and people are still getting sick. Keep yourself and your family safe by social distancing as best as you can and avoiding unnecessary contacts."
This is no time to tempt fate.— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 19, 2020
As folks settle into a new normal please remember we don’t have a cure, and people are still getting sick.
Keep yourself and your family safe by social distancing as best as you can and avoiding unnecessary contacts.
The video above is from a previous story.