Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo extends stay-at-home order until June 10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is extending the county's 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order until June 10, ABC13 confirmed on Wednesday.Her office said the order will conform with Gov. Greg Abbott's current order. On Monday, Abbott announced additional reopenings that included bars and professional sports.Earlier this month, Hidalgo issued a stay-at-home order just two days after the statewide stay-at-home order expired Thursday April 30. That has since expired on Wednesday.In a tweet posted by Hidalgo, she wrote, "This is no time to tempt fate. As folks settle into a new normal please remember we don't have a cure, and people are still getting sick. Keep yourself and your family safe by social distancing as best as you can and avoiding unnecessary contacts."