Coronavirus

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo extends stay-at-home order until June 10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is extending the county's 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order until June 10, ABC13 confirmed on Wednesday.

Her office said the order will conform with Gov. Greg Abbott's current order. On Monday, Abbott announced additional reopenings that included bars and professional sports.

Earlier this month, Hidalgo issued a stay-at-home order just two days after the statewide stay-at-home order expired Thursday April 30. That has since expired on Wednesday.

In a tweet posted by Hidalgo, she wrote, "This is no time to tempt fate. As folks settle into a new normal please remember we don't have a cure, and people are still getting sick. Keep yourself and your family safe by social distancing as best as you can and avoiding unnecessary contacts."



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonharris countycoronavirusreopen texascoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakpandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingtexas newsbusinessvirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Is it safe to swim during pandemic? Here's what we know
AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released from prison
Digital divide: How some Harris Co. students are being left behind
Here's why you don't need to renew your license just yet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect kills himself after shooting pregnant woman to death
University of Texas planning to reopen in fall
David Dewhurst not filing charges against girlfriend after alleged beating
Digital divide: How some Harris Co. students are being left behind
Man learning to walk again after 50 days in hospital
Houston astronauts arrive in Florida ahead of SpaceX launch
Family questions facts in shooting death of son
Show More
Mayor Turner seeing decrease in people wearing masks
Here's why you don't need to renew your license just yet
Blue Bell employee tests positive for coronavirus
Here's when you can see each Texans preseason game
HAY Center helps foster children move forward after graduation
More TOP STORIES News