accident

NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow thought he was going to die

By Christie Ileto
NEW JERSEY -- It was a close call for a truck driver after a large sheet of snow came crashing into his windshield while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday evening.

Noah Williams says it happened near Exit 6 on the Turnpike while he was driving behind an 18-wheeler truck with snow still packed on its roof.

"It smacks my truck, smacks the windshield. I had a bunch of glass fly into my face," Williams said. "I almost lost control."



Williams, who says he thought he was going to die, even attempted to flag down the driver of the 18-wheeler but was unsuccessful.

Incidents like this are unfortunately not uncommon and are a big concern for drivers.

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
EMBED More News Videos

A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.



"It's really annoying when people don't take the time to clean off their cars, especially trucks. It's a lot of snow," said Fadienne Nicaisse of Washington D.C

Officials in New Jersey are reminding drivers this week of the law to clear their car's roofs and hoods of snow before getting behind the wheel, especially with more inclement weather in the forecast.

Williams says he's been driving a truck for six years and this is the first time something like this happened.

"It doesn't take that long to go to your car wipe the snow off and save a life," he says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington countynew jerseysnowcaught on videoweatheraccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
1 killed, 1 critically injured in US-290 rollover crash
Wrong-way crash on North Beltway leaves 2 drivers dead
Clear Creek HS football player loses leg after practice injury
Sergeant killed in motorcycle accident after funeral escort job
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilly and wet Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Reward doubled in 1975 murder of 15-year-old Houston girl
Pride Houston announces 2021 grand marshal nominees
US adds just 49K jobs in January, 10M still unemployed
What to binge this week on ABC13's free streaming apps
Show More
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Historic Texas courthouse destroyed by fire
Added Fort Bend Co. vaccination spots filled in over 1 hour
Biden admin to deploy 1,000 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News