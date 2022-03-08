child abuse

3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at New Jersey home

One person interviewed by police allegedly said the dog collar was forced on the girl as punishment when she was "bad."
By Trish Hartman
EMBED <>More Videos

3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home

STRATFORD, New Jersey -- Three women were arrested and charged after a horrific case of child abuse was discovered in Camden County, New Jersey.

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was forced to wear a shock collar meant for a dog around her neck.

Neighbor Karen Villec said it was on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 1, when she heard her doorbell ring repeatedly.

"I open the door and she hands me this dog collar. And I go, 'Is your dog loose?' She said, 'No, they shocked me! They shocked me!' And she put up her neck and I saw the two marks from the dog collar," said Villec, adding that the collar was vibrating in her hand.

Villec says she brought the girl inside her home in the 100 block of Harvard Avenue in Stratford.

She tried to comfort the 13-year-old while her husband called 911.

"I was horrified," said Villec. "My husband and I haven't been able to sleep for days on end. You know, what can we do for this poor little girl?"

Police say the girl was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Stratford for treatment, and the Division of Child Protection and Permanency removed her from the home.

The next day, authorities arrested Kelly, Rebecca and Rachel Mennig and charged them with aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect.

It is alleged the three forced the girl to wear the shock collar and deprived her of necessary amounts of food and clothing.

While the three women denied the abuse when interviewed by detectives, police say another resident of the Mennig home told them the dog collar was forced on the girl as punishment when she was "bad."

Villec says she suspected the home was an unpleasant environment, but never imagined this.

"You can hear in the winter, through the windows, always yelling and fighting," said Villec.

The three suspects are still locked up in a Camden County Correctional Facility.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseychild abusechild neglectu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
Texas Children's Hospital halts gender-affirming care
Deputy describes scene 8-year-old's skeletal remains were found in
New Caney foster mom charged after baby suffers skull fracture
Abuse allegations detailed in new documents on murder of 8-year-old
TOP STORIES
2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sex assault of child
Authorities search for 11-year-old girl from Cypress
Accused serial killer returns to Friendswood to face charges
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
Harris Co. election administrator resigns amid 10K ballots not counted
Missing person issued for NE Houston teen
No human remains found after tip, Galveston police says
Show More
Hwy 288 to be named in honor of late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan
Texas GLO discriminated against Houston, Harris Co. minorities: HUD
HPD searching for man charged with murder of ex's new boyfriend
Biden addresses burn pits with veterans during visit to Texas today
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but another strong cold front on the way
More TOP STORIES News