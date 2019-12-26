Neighbor stops fight where man shot gun 11 times, neighbors say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Good Samaritan in southwest Houston stepped in to stop a fight on Christmas Day where a man reportedly shot a gun nearly a dozen times, according to neighbors.It happened around 2:45 p.m. at an apartment complex at 13100 W Bellfort.Police confirmed shots were fired, though it's unclear if anyone was hit.ABC13 spoke with several neighbors who said two men were seen fighting on the floor and one of them had a gun.Neighbors say that man shot the gun about 11 times and say some people in the complex were close to getting hit.The Good Samaritan, according to neighbors, stepped in to help. Houston Police did not release any further information.