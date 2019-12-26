Neighbor stops fight where man shot gun 11 times, neighbors say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Good Samaritan in southwest Houston stepped in to stop a fight on Christmas Day where a man reportedly shot a gun nearly a dozen times, according to neighbors.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at an apartment complex at 13100 W Bellfort.

Police confirmed shots were fired, though it's unclear if anyone was hit.

ABC13 spoke with several neighbors who said two men were seen fighting on the floor and one of them had a gun.

Neighbors say that man shot the gun about 11 times and say some people in the complex were close to getting hit.

The Good Samaritan, according to neighbors, stepped in to help. Houston Police did not release any further information.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentfightgun safetyshootingchristmasgood samaritanguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for accused shooter continues after Christmas Eve killing
Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by father of baby
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
Woman's Christmas trees honor drunk driving crash victims
Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
Police chief cries after receiving gift honoring Abigail Arias
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
Show More
This Santa brought his biker crew to deliver gifts to kids
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
1 dead, 1 hurt after attempting to rob fireworks stand: HCSO
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
More TOP STORIES News