Neighbor helps mentally disabled man escape house fire in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Waller County.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 3600 block of North Depot around 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials say neighbors saved a mentally disabled man who was trapped inside the burning home, but a second person did not make it out.

Officials say the neighbor noticed the fire and ran over to help one of the men escape through a window.

The second man, who was sleeping inside the home, did not make it out. Police say he was 45 years old.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.
