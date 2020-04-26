Food & Drink

Happy National Pretzel Day!

The pretzel has been a popular snack for more than 1,400 years.

Experts believe the pretzel was first invented by Italian monks around 610 AD.

In celebration of the day, Auntie Anne's is giving away 25,000 free pretzels to frontline workers on Sunday.

The pretzel shop said it would "like to thank all the healthcare professionals, first responders, restaurant employees, grocery and retail workers, warehouse and transportation workers, and anyone else who is working as an essential worker."

For a chance to win, nominate your friends and family members who are frontline workers by completing the form on their website. All nominations need to be entered by Sunday and 25,000 people will be randomly selected to receive a code for a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

