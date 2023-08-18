Celebrate National Latina Day with Las Mera Meras Festival in east downtown Houston

Come out to Las Mera Meras for its second annual festival in east downtown Houston to network and connect with dozens of Latina-owned business vendors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A festival founded with the purpose to honor and celebrate Latinas on National Latina Day is set to take place this weekend in east downtown Houston.

National Latina Day is observed on Aug. 20, and it started back in 2015 on social media in Texas. The day is intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society.

Desiree Klaus, the founder of Las Mera Meras Festival, joined ABC13 to provide more information on the event at Ironworks Marketplace at 711 Milby St.

Klaus is a third generation Latina who was inspired by her mother's legacy of activism.

"We want to bring communities together to celebrate our Latina culture and Latina-owned businesses. The goal is to connect, network, and also just have a great time. Anyone is welcome to come out," Klaus said.

Guests will be able to network with more than 20 different vendors from Latina-owned businesses. There will also be three panelists who will speaking about how they are sparking creativity in underserved local neighborhoods.

The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is free, but guests are encouraged to register online for the opportunity to get a swag bag, as supplies are limited.