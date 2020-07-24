Arts & Entertainment

Gonzo, Pepe the King Prawn talk 'Muppets Now' premiere on Disney+

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- They're back! You've met the Muppets and now it's time for "Muppets Now" on Disney+.

This is The Muppets Studio's first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+.

During the season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he'll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

"Well it's the same as always, you know, it's not easy," Gonzo said of working with the other Muppets. "Some of them are a little odd if you know what I mean."

Of course, this was all Kermit the Frog's idea.

The show will feature interviews with celebrities by Gonzo, a game show with Pepe the King Prawn, zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, and lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy.

"It's unbelievable, Pepe's unbelievable game show, I get to make up the rules, Scooter thinks he's got it all under control, he's like my Ed McMahon, my guy on the side and he just does what I tell him to do and we have a lot of fun," Pepe said.

EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Pepe the Prawn King about the new Disney+ show "Muppets Now."



Each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.

"RuPaul was there, absolutely wonderful," Gonzo said.

Produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films, "Muppets Now" premieres Friday, July 31, streaming only on Disney+.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydisney+ streaming servicethe muppets
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Hanna still strengthening
Murder suspect found dead after hours-long standoff
Former employee sues store after being forced to wear a mask
Baytown officer seen in controversial arrest video fired
Woman experiences COVID-19 symptoms 5 months later
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
Teachers exploring 'learning pods' as back-to-school option
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Data finds COVID-19 testing lacking in minority communities
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Oil and gas experts believe more layoffs could happen soon
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
More TOP STORIES News