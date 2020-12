Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy on vocal warm-up duty for 'Disney Holiday Singalong'

EMBED >More News Videos Sandy Kenyon has a preview of the "Disney Holiday Singalong," airing Monday night on ABC.

Watch "Disney Holiday Singalong" Monday, Nov. 30, at 8|7 c on ABC.

It's time for another "Disney Holiday Singalong" -- this time, for the holidays! Some big names in music are among the stars joining in to help celebrate the season: Katy Perry, BTS, Pink - to name a few. We'll also see the one and only Miss Piggy... who's teaming up with her green friend, Kermit the Frog for a very big job on the show."That is right. We are going to be doing the vocal warm-ups at the start of tonight's 'Disney Holiday Singalong,'" said Kermit."Yes! I'm going to be fabulous!" said Miss Piggy. "I'm going to lead everyone in a big vocal-up and then I'm going to sing all the songs tonight -- all of them!"We asked Miss Piggy how her pipes compared to the legendary Andrea Bocelli, who is performing in the singalong."You know, he has a wonderful voice and it's going to blend magically with mine when he sings back-up for me," said Miss Piggy.There's also a reunion of the Broadway cast of "Frozen"- back in their theater so they can perform "Let it Go" for the singalong."We got BTS and Katy Perry and Michael Bublé and Kerry Washington, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr. I mean, they're all going to be great!" said Kermit.I asked Miss Piggy what she thinks of the current major music force, BTS."That's so weird, isn't it? How a sandwich could become big in music?" said Miss Piggy.I gently reminded her she might be thinking of a BLT.