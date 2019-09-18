Mummy Marauder wanted by FBI for Houston bank robbery

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man is wanted by the FBI after he robbed a Houston bank with his face wrapped in gauze.

The crook, dubbed the "Mummy Marauder" by the FBI, robbed a First Convenience Bank within the Food Town grocery store located at 2770 North Sam Houston Parkway on Friday, Sept. 13 at about 11:30 a.m.

The "Mummy Marauder" entered the bank with white gauze covering his face, walked up to a teller and demanded cash while threatening the teller. The robber took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities say he made his getaway in a silver and black Mitsubishi Montero SUV that was driven by an unidentified individual. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The robber is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5'11" tall with a medium build. During the robbery, he wore a wig with long, black dreadlocks, a blue cap, a white and black striped button-up shirt and dark sunglasses. The robber also had white gauze around his head and right hand.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbank robbery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood threat continues through Thursday
Houston-area school closings and delays
High water locations on Houston-area roads
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
Uber driver's truck with passenger inside stranded on median
Storm topples trees as floodwaters rise on roadways
Mudslide spotted on feeder road of 610 near Wayside
Show More
Turkey Creek rising rapidly near Clear Lake
Sign up for these alerts now to monitor possible flooding
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Vomiting woman leads to stolen mail arrest
Firefighters battle massive fire in Wharton historic district
More TOP STORIES News