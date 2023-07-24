Seven years later, Byron Collins was found guilty by a Harris County jury and sentenced to life in prison for the crime he committed on Mother's Day.

Man sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of 2016 stabbing death of woman in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been found guilty in the 2016 stabbing death of a woman who was found facedown in her Baytown apartment.

Last week, a Harris County jury found Byron Collins guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life without parole.

On Mother's Day of 2016, Nataliya Shal, 50, was found dead, and according to court records, Collins had tried to sexually assault Shal before the deadly stabbing.

Police found Shal only after her husband, David Englerth, who is a truck driver and was out of town, called them asking that they check on her. He wasn't able to reach her by phone.

Officers reportedly saw her body through a window when they arrived.

Police released a sketch of a suspect, and months went by before they took Collins into custody.