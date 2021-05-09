mothers day

Boutique owner reaches out to homeless moms this Mother's Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Homeless moms receive extra care downtown on this Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston boutique owner brought a day of hope to a segment of the population who may need it the most this Mother's Day.

Rosemary Tucker, owner of Blessties USA and founder of the non-profit Hoodies4Healing, spent Sunday morning handing out food and gifts to homeless mothers in downtown Houston.

Tucker and her associates gave out more than 200 hot meals and gift bags, including bottled water, juice, masks, silverware and containers.

She's been known for giving away hot meals to those in need since last November.

RELATED: Cypress mother creates hoodie campaign to raise money for daughter's brain surgery

"We have to share our blessings, and I have been so blessed, as a mother myself," Tucker said. "I can't think of a more meaningful way to celebrate the day, than to share it with those who need a little love, hope and recognition."

Tucker founded Hoodies4Healing in 2019 when her daughter, DyAnna, developed a cyst in her brain that needed immediate surgery. Tucker raised over $60,000 for the surgery by selling "I am Healed" hoodies and afterward made a promise to God that after her daughter's successful surgery, she would use her time and the brand to help others in need.

A portion of every hoodie sold through the Foundation's website and at her boutique helps feed the homeless in Houston each week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhomelessfree foodmothers dayfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHERS DAY
Police deliver Mother's Day flowers after driver arrested for DUI
Mom's transformation helps her win bodybuilding competition
No Layups: Should NCAA athletes get paid?
Houston's Flower Row booms among the blooms during flower shortage
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News