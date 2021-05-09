Boutique owner reaches out to homeless moms this Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston boutique owner brought a day of hope to a segment of the population who may need it the most this Mother's Day.
Rosemary Tucker, owner of Blessties USA and founder of the non-profit Hoodies4Healing, spent Sunday morning handing out food and gifts to homeless mothers in downtown Houston.
Tucker and her associates gave out more than 200 hot meals and gift bags, including bottled water, juice, masks, silverware and containers.
She's been known for giving away hot meals to those in need since last November.
"We have to share our blessings, and I have been so blessed, as a mother myself," Tucker said. "I can't think of a more meaningful way to celebrate the day, than to share it with those who need a little love, hope and recognition."
Tucker founded Hoodies4Healing in 2019 when her daughter, DyAnna, developed a cyst in her brain that needed immediate surgery. Tucker raised over $60,000 for the surgery by selling "I am Healed" hoodies and afterward made a promise to God that after her daughter's successful surgery, she would use her time and the brand to help others in need.
A portion of every hoodie sold through the Foundation's website and at her boutique helps feed the homeless in Houston each week.
