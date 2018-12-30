Man opens fire injuring mother, killing 7-year-old girl in northeast Harris County

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving an 7-year-old girl Sunday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 15491 Wallisville Road near the Beltway around 7:15 a.m.

Deputies say five people were leaving a Walmart when an unknown man pulled up next to their vehicle and started shooting inside.

Investigators say the child was shot and killed and her mother was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital. Another young child was also injured by glass fragments. The other two people in the vehicle were not injured.

"We're using all resources available to bring this killer to justice. Please turn yourself in now. We will be looking for you. We will find you," Harris County Sheriff's Office Major Jesse Razo said.


Investigators are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

Deputies described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, with a beard and driving a red pickup truck.

