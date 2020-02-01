Mother arrested after 7-year-old girl found dead in Bay City home

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl was found dead in her home Friday afternoon, Bay City police say.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2200 Block of Bordeaux Friday around 2:30 p.m for a welfare check.

During the check, police say they found a deceased 7-year-old girl in the residence.

Officials say the child was bed-ridden due to medical conditions.

Two other children, ages 5 years old and 3 months, were also found in the home.



Police arrested the mother of the children, 26-year-old Lauren Kay Dean.

She was booked into the Matagorda County Jail on three second degree felony charges: abandonment, endangering a child and imminent danger bodily injury.

The two other children living in the apartment were removed from the residence.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Lunsford or Detective Reyna Perez at 979-245-8500.
