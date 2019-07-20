Mother and 2 sons found after being reported missing in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say they safely located a Houston mother and her two sons who disappeared Tuesday.Texas EquuSearch says Tanisha Woodard, 34, and her two sons, 12-year-old Jalen Sam and 15-year-old Keilon Sam, were last seen July 16, walking near their apartment complex on Tierwester Street in southeast Houston.We do not know the circumstances behind their disappearance and how they were found.