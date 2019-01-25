A Philadelphia mother is accused of posing as a teenage girl online to "catfish" underage boys.Federal agents arrested 43-year-old Linda Paolini on Tuesday.She is accused of using photos of a girl to lure boys into sending her sexually explicit videos of themselves.Paolini faces charges including manufacturing and attempted manufacturing of child pornography, and online enticement of a minor.Muhlenberg College professor Dr. Kathleen Conn, an expert in cyber security, commented on the case."Why do kids do sex acts with somebody they don't know? Or for someone they don't know? What are they promised? What are they lacking? And what are we lacking in schools when we don't teach these kids about the dangers of technology?" Conn said.Conn recommends implementing cyber security courses in grade schools where the students are provided with computers.