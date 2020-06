A Montgomery County district judge candidate is facing charges, after he allegedly egged the car of the county judge.Eric Yollick, who is running for the bench of the new 457th State District Court, is now facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge and a fine of up to $500.On Monday, Yollick made a Facebook post on his campaign page saying he did nothing wrong. Yollick claims the incident is a "small protest, over the terrible decision of my friend to lay an egg on the constitutational rights of Montgomery County families, individuals and businesses.A jury trial for Yollick is set for October.