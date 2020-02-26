Molson Coors conference in Houston cut short after deadly shooting at Milwaukee headquarters

Employees were at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston for the conference, which was being held for distributors.
The CEO of @MolsonCoors was in #Houston for a convention at the time of the mass shooting in #Milwaukee— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) February 26, 2020
The latest: https://t.co/jVa6JzuGx7 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/dUhPFkPky6
At least eight people were injured in the mass shooting at company's facility. The gunman, who was reportedly a disgruntled employee, is dead, police told ABC News.
ABC13 learned the conference included a mix of employees as well as distributors from across the country.
It was a three-day conference that began on Monday. A reception that was planned after the conference was cancelled along with other events.
CEO Gavin Hattersley addressed attendees making them aware of the shooting and then reportedly flew back to Milwaukee.
"He just came out and released a statement and he was on his way back to Milwaukee, obviously, to get back to the brewery," a distributor told ABC13. "It's obviously something that's heartbreaking."