University of St. Thomas student found safe after over a week missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that missing University St. Thomas student, Angela Nguyen, has been found.

The 21-year-old was missing for over a week after she was last seen leaving Guinan Residence Hall on Jan. 22.

Police did not give information on where or how she was found.

Houston Police asked for help from the volunteer organization, Texas EquuSearch, to help find the missing girl Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing University of St. Thomas student last heard from a week ago

EquuSearch was set to begin searching for Nguyen Saturday morning.

Authorities released surveillance video of Nguyen leaving her dorm. She hadn't been seen or heard from for more than a week.

In the video, Nguyen is seen walking away from the camera in the four second video released by Houston police She was wearing a red or pink colored backpack and dark clothing.

Nguyen was headed west on Sul Ross St. when she left her dorm, according to a statement from the University of St. Thomas Police Department.

Police were notified of her disappearance two days later.

"With the community's help, we hope and pray for Angela's safe return," UST police chief H.E. Jenkins said in the statement.

The video above is from previous reporting.
