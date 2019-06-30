Missing El Paso children found safe in Mexico

Update: Children have been located in Juarez Mexico safe and unharmed. Children have been returned to the United States and turned over to mother with the help of the FBI and U.S. Marshals. No arrests have been made investigation continues. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 30, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- Two missing El Paso children were found safe in Juarez, Mexico.The El Paso Police Department had issued an AMBER Alert for the boys who were abducted Saturday afternoon.Police were searching for 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo.The boys were returned to the United States and reunited with their mother with the help of the FBI and U.S. Marshalls.Police were searching for 26-year-old Justin Carrillo in connection to their abduction, but police haven't said if he was found with the children.Police say no arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.