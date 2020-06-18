Parents of wandering child in SE Houston have been found, CPS says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a preschooler who was found wandering alone and dropped off at a fire station in southeast Houston have been located, according to CPS.

Children service agents were reportedly working with the parents on Thursday afternoon to determine the safety of the child.

According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena, the boy was found walking alone early Wednesday morning in the 6100 block of El Oro Drive.


The child, who is about four years old according to Pena, was dropped off at a nearby fire station and later taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the child appeared to be unharmed.

Video above is from previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentchildrenchild abandonedmissing manmissing manchild careinvestigationmissing personmissing womaninvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'No credibility' to rumors of soldier being found, army says
No year-round classes in 2020-2021 for HISD
COVID-19 and Our Schools: Get answers to your questions
Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events around Houston
What we know about Texas students returning to class
2 Atlanta officers charged in death of Rayshard Brooks turns themselves in
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
Show More
How Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday
How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth
Arsonists caught on camera dumping liquid before blast
How fake contact tracers are getting away with your info
Man allegedly killed woman after learning she was transgender
More TOP STORIES News