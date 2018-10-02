Missing 12-year-old Deer Park girl found safe at hotel in Cypress after leaving with man she met online

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
Deer Park Police say a missing 12-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger has been found safe at a hotel in Cypress after leaving home with a man she met online.

Authorities had been searching for Marsche Bates since she disappeared from her home overnight.

Officials believed she was with someone described only as "Jay from Cypress." He was considered a person of interest.

Police have not said if she was with this man at the hotel when she was located around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Marsche is a student at Fairmont Junior High.

According to Deer Park PD Lt. Chris Brown, Marsche met "Jay" through the "MeetMe" site.

Although she did access social media on her school device, we're told she didn't use it to access "MeetMe" as the district does not allow any apps on school devices.

Their last messages through the site were at midnight, when Marsche disappeared.

Brown tells Eyewitness News their messages were sexual in nature and that Jay is the one who arranged for her to be picked up.

"The ease of which she was able to be lured from her home... I mean, she started talking to this individual, and just within a few days she was willing to leave her house in the middle of the night and go with whoever showed up and leave her parents. That's concerning to us because she doesn't know where she was going or what the destination was, and she left the house," Brown said.

The girl's parents called police.

