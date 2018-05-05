It feels like we’re covering more and more of these dramatic ATM thefts lately. https://t.co/KMUmzrvPRN #abc13 pic.twitter.com/iSHuENQ9dQ — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 5, 2018

A man is in custody Saturday morning after police say he stole an ATM in southwest Houston.Investigators responded to the incident around 5 a.m. in the 2600 block on Citadel Plaza Drive.Police say multiple suspects were spotted using a forklift to steal an ATM machine from a Bank of America.Authorities spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspects, which lead to a brief chase.According to reports, the suspects ditched the vehicle near 59 and Collingsworth, and authorities were able to arrest one man.Investigators are searching for the other suspects.