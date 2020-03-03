Men arrested in shooting that killed 2 in middle of rush hour on I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are in jail on capital murder charges for the 2019 shooting on the East Freeway in the middle of rush hour that left two people dead.

Jonathan Aleman and Jose Hernandez are accused of opening fire with an automatic weapon on a car on Aug. 8, 2019, killing two men.

Just before 6 p.m. that day on I-10 at Federal, investigators said the shooter and another person inside his sedan hit another vehicle, causing it to spin out. Both suspects got out.

One of them got people's attention.

"A Hispanic male, tan shirt, holding a really big gun, shooting at another car," reported a police dispatcher at the time.

Police say as the victims' car rolled towards the gunman, he fired multiple rounds. Both men inside were killed.

Authorities identified one of the two men killed as Bradley Barker.

According to police sources, a large trash bag with marijuana was in the suspects' car.

