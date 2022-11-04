Snapchat scheme utilizes nude photo exchange to take victims' money, Memorial Villages PD says

Family were urged not to give into threats after a victim sent ransom only to be threatened further, Chief Ray Schultz said.

MEMORIAL VILLAGES, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial High School students who use Snapchat are being warned about a potential scheme involving someone posing as a classmate who wants to exchange nude photos.

According to Memorial Villages police, the scheme may lead to an extortion attempt that involves holding a victim's photo in the buff ransom.

The police department issued the warning on Friday after it was informed of some extortion attempts across the Memorial area over the past week.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Here are the components to the scheme, according to Chief Ray Schultz:

The friend request : High school students receive and accept a Snapchat friend request from a person who states he/she is a high school female.

: High school students receive and accept a Snapchat friend request from a person who states he/she is a high school female. Nude-for-nude : The suspect establishes communication and sends a nude photograph and then requests a nude photo of the victim in return.

: The suspect establishes communication and sends a nude photograph and then requests a nude photo of the victim in return. Threats made : Soon after the return photo is sent, demands are made to the victim threatening to share the photograph with friends of the victim and with other school peers.

: Soon after the return photo is sent, demands are made to the victim threatening to share the photograph with friends of the victim and with other school peers. Alleged proof: The suspect includes a map with a pin dropped near the victim's home stating the suspect knows where the victim lives and has access to the victim's social media friends lists.

The police department is urging parents to talk with their students about not accepting friend requests from people they do not know and not sending photos of any type to people they're not aware of.

In a twist, police say even benign photos can be altered in an attempt to extort the victim.

They are also telling people not to give in to demands for money or gift cards. Police are basing this recommendation after one victim gave in but was further threatened.

Memorial Villages police detectives are looking into the crimes.

SEE ALSO: 14 apps teens are using that parents should know about

Rosenberg PD warns parents of new Snapchat feature