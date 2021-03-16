abc13 plus memorial

People of Memorial Park: Stories from the beloved trails through the years

By
Stacy Holden fell in love with Memorial Park from an early age. She finished her first marathon at the age of 12, ran competitively through high school and college, and now runs at the park multiple times a week.

But it wasn't until she was an adult that Stacy started really connecting with her fellow runners on the trails.

She realized it wasn't just runners training for their next marathon. Families, joggers, walkers - tens of thousands of people from all races, ages, genders and backgrounds coming to the same place every day.



Stacy wanted to share the sense of community with the world and came up with the "People of Memorial Park" blog. She shares stories from the trails, including a husband who put the park above all else and had to learn to reprioritize, a woman who had to learn to walk again and now runs marathons, and the famous "Bird Man".

You can learn more about the "People of Memorial Park" blog and book at Stacy's website. You can also follow the page on Facebook for new stories every week.

SEE ALSO: Memorial Park's beloved "Bird Man"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonjoggingabc13 plusmemorial parkabc13 plus memorialdistance running
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
Memorial area businesses reflect on pandemic impacts 1 year later
Meet Memorial Park's beloved 'Bird Man'
Memorial Park's Master Plan brings changes, improvements to one of Houston's favorite greenspaces
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acevedo near tears and fiery in 1 of his last HPD briefings
Part of baby's skull removed after officer accidentally shot child
Bill to force ERCOT to reverse overcharges dies in House
Texan Live's Game of the Week: Tomball vs. Tomball Memorial
Fog out of the way, but storms enter the picture Wednesday
Family resorted to jumper cables to charge man's respirator
Family of man shot and killed by officers sue HPD for $100M
Show More
'Rookies' at Ft. Hood investigated missing soldiers, panel finds
Medical board clears former Harris Co. doctor of wrongdoing
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
Anyone caught street racing will have car seized, DA warns
More TOP STORIES News