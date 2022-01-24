Submit your questions about weight loss surgery

with bariatric surgeons Tanyaradzwa Kajese, MD, and John Primomo, MD, assistant professors at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, to answer frequently asked questions about weight loss surgery. Both physicians are affiliated with NewStart, Memorial Hermann's surgical weight loss program at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.Dr. Kajese is a board-certified, fellowship-trained bariatric and minimally invasive surgeon. She treats patients 18 years and older. Her medical and surgical training allows her to evaluate and treat the needs of people who primarily suffer from the diseases of obesity and reflux. Dr. Kajese also specializes in other minimally invasive surgeries such as hernia repairs, gallbladder removals, appendectomies and endoscopies. Furthermore, she is fully certified in robotic surgery.A native Texan, Dr. John A. "Tony" Primomo was born in San Antonio, Texas, and attended The University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He received his medical degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio School of Medicine before completing his residency at the University of Rochester in New York, where he received numerous teaching awards. In his fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Dr. Primomo focused on minimally invasive and bariatric surgery.