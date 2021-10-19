Your questions about breast cancer answered by Memorial Hermann Physician

Watch the recording on our ABC13 Facebook page or below:
Speaker: Jessica Jones, MD - Assistant Professor of Oncology at McGovern Medical School at UT Health Houston, Affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Dr. Jessica Jones earned her medical degree and completed her internship, residency and fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at the UT Health San Antonio Medical School. In practice since 2013, Dr. Jones is board certified in medical oncology and hematology. Her special interests are overcoming resistance in hormone-positive breast cancer, integrating supportive care, genome sequencing, pharmacogenetics and personalized medicine. Dr. Jones' practice centers on improving breast health and cancer care.
In medical school, she was awarded the Presidential Scholar Award and Most Promising Research Award. During her post-doctoral training, she was named Most Compassionate Intern and, later, Most Compassionate Resident. In 2018, Dr. Jones was awarded the McDonald Award of Excellence in 0ncology for her extensive research in breast cancer, research mentoring and work in quality improvement. Dr. Jones serves as an assistant professor of oncology at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). The mother of three boys, Dr. Jones enjoys writing and participating in community outreach supporting education.