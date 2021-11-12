Your questions about Pediatric Neurology answered

Watch it on our ABC13 Facebook page or below
Speaker: Dr. Gretchen Von Allmen, MD, Affiliated with Memorial Hermann
Dr. Gretchen Von Allmen earned her medical degree at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, and completed residencies at Emory and Northwestern University, as well as fellowships at the University of Chicago and Baylor College of Medicine. Board-certified in neurology with special qualifications in child neurology, Dr. Von Allmen's clinical interests are focused on pediatric epilepsy, including intractable pediatric epilepsy, epilepsy surgery, brain malformations, infantile spasms and the genetics of epilepsy. A Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Von Allmen has been recognized with the Child Neurology Foundation Research Award. In practice since 2003, Dr. Von Allmen treats patients up to 18 years old and speaks French.
Dr. Von Allmen believes every child with epilepsy deserves a complete evaluation with an individualized management and treatment plan. She takes care to listen to each child's story and concerns, always making herself available and never giving up on improving care and seizure control. She emphasizes a personal touch and enduring relationships with patients and families. Her practice offers proactive evaluation to achieve freedom from seizures or optimal control of seizures, as well as early consideration for options such as epilepsy surgery, VNS (Vagus nerve stimulation therapy) and ketogenic diet.
A resident of Houston, Dr. Von Allmen is the mother of two sons. Outside of her practice, she enjoys running, triathlons, tennis, being outdoors and traveling, especially to France, Germany and Latin America.