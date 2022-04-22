Your questions answered about Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

April is Parkinson's Disease awareness month. On April 27 at 5pm we'll be live with Dr. Boyle-Neurologist, Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates and Dr. Javedan-Neurosurgeon, Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates to answer frequently asked questions about Parkinson's and other movement disorders.Dr. Allison Boyle is a board-certified neurologist specializing in neurology and movement disorders. After graduating from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston (now McGovern Medical School at UTHealth) in 2009, Dr. Boyle completed her neurology residency there in 2013 (serving as chief resident in 2012-2013) and her movement disorder fellowship there in 2014.Dr. Boyle is certified in botulinum toxin injections for dystonia, muscle spasm, sialorrhea or tremor; intrathecal baclofen pump therapy for the control of significant or severe spastic or dystonic tone; deep brain stimulation therapies for the control of tremor, signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease and focal, segmental or generalized dystonia; and lumbar punctures.She has co-authored papers in JAMA Neurology, CNS Drugs and Seminars in Neurology.Dr. Sam P. Javedan is a board-certified neurosurgeon. He completed his undergraduate and medical degrees at Johns Hopkins University and his neurosurgical residency and fellowships training in spine surgery at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. In addition, he completed a fellowship training program in neurosurgical oncology (brain and spine tumors) at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.Before joining Mischer Neuroscience Associates, Dr. Javedan practiced neurosurgery in Naples and Fort Myers, Florida for over fifteen years. During that time, in addition to general adult brain and spine surgery, he developed special expertise in surgical management of patients with Parkinson's disease and tremor and has performed surgery on several hundred patients with these conditions.Dr. Javedan is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), the American Society of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, and the AANS/CNS Joint Section on Tumors. He has published extensively on neurosurgery in multiple prestigious journals, including Neurosurgery, Journal of Neuroscience and Movement Disorders.