SAN FRANCISCO -- McFlurry machines at McDonalds keep breaking, and now the Federal Trade Commission wants answers.There's no formal probe yet but the Wall Street Journal reports the FTC sent a letter to McDonald's restaurant owners for more information about McFlurry machines.The agency wants to know, among other things, how often restaurant owners are allowed to work on their own machines.It's part of the Biden Administration's effort to draft new rules for the right to repair movement.Federal officials want to make it easier for consumers and businesses to fix their own equipment.