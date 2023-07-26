Houston's Ensemble Theatre brings Maya Angelou's voice and life story to stage in 'Phenomenal Woman'

The Ensemble Theatre in Houston is proudly presenting Angelica Cheri's "Phenomenal Woman," spotlighting the life and works of Maya Angelou.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ensemble Theatre in Houston is proudly presenting Angelica Cheri's "Phenomenal Woman", spotlighting the words and life story of renowned poet, author, and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

The theatre's website says, "From the trauma that thrust her into mutism, to the awakening that inspired her to write 'I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,' we will learn how this phenomenal woman developed one of the most celebrated voices of all time. This is a rolling world premiere collaboration with North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre and The Ensemble Theatre."

Angelou, who was born Marguerite Johnson in St. Louis, Missouri, was also a singer, dancer, and actress.

She starred alongside Cicely Tyson in the 1977 TV mini series "Roots." Angelou played Tyson's mother.

Angelou later made her directorial debut with the 1998 drama, "Down in the Delta," starring Alfre Woodard.

She published "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," her first book that focused on her own life in 1969. Three years later, she would be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize after writing the screenplay and score for the film "Georgia, Georgia," making her the first African-American woman to author a screenplay.

Angelou was also a mentor to Oprah Winfrey and earned several accolades, including the Presidential Medal of the Arts in 2000 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the latter awarded to her by President Barack Obama.

Ever the educator, Angelou held a longtime teaching job at Wake Forest University.

She died in North Carolina on May 28, 2014.

Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director Eileen Morris talked with ABC13's Melanie Lawson about the production of "Phenomenal Woman," which runs through July 30.

Tickets are limited, but still available for this weekend.

ABC News contributed to this report.