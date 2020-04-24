Mattress Mack gives away free masks at Gallery Furniture on North Freeway

Now until 9 a.m., the Gallery Furniture store on the North Freeway near Tidwell will be handing out 15,000 masks.
Some people started lining up as early as 1 a.m.
One mask will be given per person per car. You'll also need to stay inside your car, pull up and volunteers will help you out.
This is all on a first-come, first served basis.
Mattress Mack is known for being active in our community, especially when times get tough.
Since the pandemic started, he has been coordinating boxed food deliveries to seniors, passing out food at his store, and Gov. Greg Abbott even appointed Mack to his special advisory council called the Strike Force to Open Texas, a committee tasked with safely and strategically restarting the Texas economy.
Mack says he is just doing what he can to help people out in this uncertain time.
"I think it's important that it's priority that we all stay safe, and I'm on the economic board to get Texans back to work. So, we got to stay safe, number one. We gotta get back to work. Number two, we're trying to do both of those things," Mack told ABC13.
The mandatory mask order in Harris County goes into effect on Monday.
