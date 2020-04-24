Society

Mattress Mack gives away free masks at Gallery Furniture on North Freeway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're in need of a mask ahead of the mandatory order rolling out Monday in Harris County, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale and Gallery Furniture want to help.

Now until 9 a.m., the Gallery Furniture store on the North Freeway near Tidwell will be handing out 15,000 masks.

Some people started lining up as early as 1 a.m.

One mask will be given per person per car. You'll also need to stay inside your car, pull up and volunteers will help you out.

This is all on a first-come, first served basis.

Mattress Mack is known for being active in our community, especially when times get tough.

Since the pandemic started, he has been coordinating boxed food deliveries to seniors, passing out food at his store, and Gov. Greg Abbott even appointed Mack to his special advisory council called the Strike Force to Open Texas, a committee tasked with safely and strategically restarting the Texas economy.

Mack says he is just doing what he can to help people out in this uncertain time.

"I think it's important that it's priority that we all stay safe, and I'm on the economic board to get Texans back to work. So, we got to stay safe, number one. We gotta get back to work. Number two, we're trying to do both of those things," Mack told ABC13.

The mandatory mask order in Harris County goes into effect on Monday.

Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine
EMBED More News Videos

Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Turner want to flatten the curve, but the mandate already has been criticized.



County by county breakdown on mandatory mask orders
EMBED More News Videos

Under the order, residents 10 years old and older will be required to wear a covering, starting Monday, April 27.



Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonface maskcoronavirus texasmattress mackcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today
3 killed in possible robbery at SE Houston apartment
Houston-area standouts wait to be called in Virtual NFL Draft
Near record highs Friday, great weekend ahead
This is ground zero for the Onalaska tornado
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19
Trumps speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Onalaska couple killed when large tornado rips through home
Gov. Greg Abbott says salons, restaurants could open in May
Retail shops in Houston ready to get back to business
Watch dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves
More TOP STORIES News