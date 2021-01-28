cominguproses

'Bachelor' Matt talks about Michelle, Victoria, and his future with 'Bachelor Nation'

NEW YORK -- On the last episode of "The Bachelor," five new women joined the show with Matt James opting to give roses to four of them.

"I had no idea, I thought I was going outside to break up a fight," Matt said.

One woman, in particular, Michelle, seemed to make a great first impression.

"When you meet someone who is as genuine and down to earth as that you are just drawn to them, you know," Matt said. "It's not science, it's easy. It was so easy with Michelle and I just wanted to explore as much as I could with her because we had missed out on three weeks together."

Matt said he's doing his best to get to know each woman and compartmentalize the relationships. The rose ceremonies never get easier though, as we know from seasons past, it just gets harder.

"Every woman I interacted with was a case by case basis. I wasn't thinking about Bri when I was with Michelle, I wasn't thinking about Michelle when I was with Bri, I wasn't thinking about Abigail when I was with Sarah, it was just keeping yourself focused on that person, you have to be so you can feel that connection," Matt said.

The woman "Bachelor Nation" loves to hate, Victoria, continues to get roses from Matt despite the drama she causes in the house.

"I feel like everybody is the way they are for a reason and my job is to get to the root of that," he said.

This coming week, Matt promised we will see "questions that have been looming answered."

"Bachelor Nation" can find out what that means Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!

ALSO READ: Recap of Week 4 of "The Bachelor" with Matt James
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentabc primetimeabcbachelorthe bachelorcominguprosesabc premiereschris harrison
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMINGUPROSES
5 new women against the OGs on 'The Bachelor'
5 new women join 'The Bachelor' mid-season to date Matt James
'Bachelor' Matt disappointed when top contender decides to leave
Matt gets his first dose of drama as 'The Bachelor'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watson wants out: Texans QB requests trade, reports say
Harding Street raid victim's family files lawsuit on 2-year anniversary
Boy hit head while getting 'whipped' before death, documents say
Grab the jacket today! Chilly temps for Thursday
ABC13 to host virtual job fair featuring hundreds of green jobs
Man shot and killed at SE Houston apartment complex
Houston at higher risk of extremist violence, HPD chief says
Show More
Texans hire David Culley as new head coach
Virus fatigue and vaccine myths spike infections for Hispanics
Harding Street raid: 2 years later
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
Texas will test for lead in schools' water for the first time
More TOP STORIES News