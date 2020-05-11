Travel

Amtrak to require face coverings beginning Monday

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Amtrak will require passengers to wear face coverings beginning Monday

The national railroad service announced the new rules on Thursday.

Passengers will be required to provide their own facial covering and wear it over their nose and mouth while in stations and on trains and thruway buses.

The coverings can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas or are seated alone or with a travel companion. Small children are exempt.

Amtrak has already reduced bookings by 50% to promote social distancing and has seen overall ridership decline by more than 90% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelface maskamtrakcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother's Day shooting leaves 6 injured, including 5-year-old
Woman seen driving over headstones at National Cemetery
The week ahead starts sunny, ends stormy in Houston
2 rescued after rollover crash on I-10 feeder WB at Kirkwood
SPONSORED: David Nuno is whipping up some Cuban Guava Pastries!
Houston-area body shop surprises single mom of 3 with car
Houston strip club allowed to open solely as restaurant
Show More
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Kohl's reopens Texas stores starting today
Here are the new COVID-19 test sites opening this week
Mom, daughter battle COVID-19 together on Mother's Day
Relive Sunday's epic Houston fly over with 30 vintage planes
More TOP STORIES News