Man who broke into Taylor Swift's townhouse for third time pleads guilty

23-year old Roger Alvarado faces two to four years in prison following his guilty plea.

MANHATTAN, New York -- A man who police say once again broke into Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse in March has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-three-year old Roger Alvarado faces two to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty for violating his probation following his third attempt at breaking into the singer's home in Tribeca on March 7.

Police say he used a ladder to climb to the terrace where he used a brick to smash through a glass door.

Swift was not home at the time of any of the break-ins.

Alvarado was already sentenced in February to six months for an earlier break-in.

During the first incident in 2018, Alvarado took a shower and slept in Swift's bed.

Swift has an active order of protection against Alvarado.
