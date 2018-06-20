Man makes sacrifice for grandson and takes rattlesnake bite

EMBED </>More Videos

A grandfather sacrificed himself on Father's Day by jumping between a venomous pygmy rattlesnake and his 3-year-old grandson. (KTRK)

CALLAHAN, Florida --
A Florida grandfather is being hailed as a hero by his family.

They say he sacrificed himself on Father's Day by jumping between a venomous pygmy rattlesnake and his 3-year-old grandson.
WJXT-TV reports 43-year old Thatcher Nightingale was bitten on his finger.

The venom traveled from his finger to his arm, attacking his nervous system and causing excruciating pain in his chest.

Pygmy rattlesnakes are small venomous pit vipers that grow between 15 and 24 inches long.

They have small fangs and can deliver venom potent enough to damage body tissue, and in some cases cause death.

Immediately after the snake bit Nightingale, his son managed to kill the snake, bag it and take it to the hospital so that doctors knew what they were dealing with.

Nightingale's son says his father is alert but still being monitored in ICU.

He says doctors expect him to make a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snake
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News